Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
BTPM Pet Club logo. Background is a dark blue. White paw print on the left. On the right is BTPM in bold, white text with Pet Club in yellow text beneath it.

The BTPM Pet Club gives the pets in your life a fun way to show their support for public media. When you enroll your pet, they become an official member of the BTPM community!

Join the BTPM Pet Club with a donation of $96 per year or $8 per month as a sustaining member.

Membership includes:

  • BTPM Pet Club bandana
  • Printable membership certificate
  • Access to our exclusive Facebook group
  • Photo feature in our Pet Gallery on BTPM PBS and on our website
  • Access to BTPM PBS Passport and NPR+

More benefits coming soon!

Cat wearing a BTPM Pet Blub bandana

It’s a fun, pet-focused way to support the Buffalo Toronto Public Media programming you love, with your furry, feathery, or scaley companions proudly showing their BTPM spirit.

All creatures welcome!