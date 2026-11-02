How Can Career Training and Civic Engagement Strengthen Buffalo Communities?

How can communities create more opportunities for residents, and what motivates people to participate in our democracy? Denise Harris discusses her leadership at the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology, including free career training in health care and technology, student support services, and efforts to connect graduates with employers. Then, John Torrey examines Black voter participation, young people's political engagement, and the issues influencing voters, including affordability, jobs, housing, and government accountability. These conversations explore the importance of investing in communities and creating pathways for people to shape their futures.