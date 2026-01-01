THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was at once a war for independence, a war of conquest, a civil war, and a world war, fought by neighbors on American farms and between global powers an ocean or more away. It impacted millions from Vermont’s Green Mountains to the swamps of South Carolina, from Indian Country to the Iberian Peninsula. In defeating the British Empire and giving birth to a new nation, the American Revolution turned the world upside-down. Thirteen colonies on the Atlantic Coast united in rebellion, won their independence, and established a republic that still endures.
THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, is a six-part, twelve-hour series on America’s founding struggle, that presents the story of the men and women of the Revolutionary generation, their humanity in victory and defeat, and the crisis that they lived through. By weaving together accounts of American political leaders and their British counterparts with the perspectives of the so-called ordinary people who waged and witnessed war, The American Revolution is an expansive, evenhanded look at the virtues and the contradictions in the fight for independence and the birth of the United States.
Liberty & Legacy: Exploring the Revolution in Western New York
BTPM is excited to introduce a comprehensive educational initiative centered on the American Revolution. Building upon our established, award-winning digital series, Compact History, this project includes a series of all-new, short, impactful videos and accompanying curriculum designed for classroom use. Our goal is to amplify local stories while exploring the key themes of freedom, opportunity, democracy, empire, and union, as well as addressing enduring questions from the revolutionary era. We will host a series of teacher engagement events that are dynamic, varied, and meaningful, ensuring that educators can attend one or multiple sessions and still gain valuable insights from each. CTLE credits are available for educators who attend the events. Partnering with historians and museums, we will provide engaging content for students and teachers, fostering a deeper understanding of our region’s historical significance and diverse perspectives.
In connection with THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, a film by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt, BTPM invites high school students in grades 9–12 in Western New York and Southern Ontario to participate in Unfinished Revolutions: New Perspectives, New Voices, a writing contest exploring how the ideals of liberty, freedom, equality, and democracy continue to evolve.
Students are invited to submit one original essay (750–1,200 words) reflecting on voices left out of the American Revolution and the “unfinished revolutions” shaping society today. The bold ideas of the American Revolution inspired change, but much of the work remained unfinished. Generations later, movements like abolition, women’s suffrage, and the struggle for civil rights carried forward the American Revolution’s unfinished promise of equality and justice. And even today, people are still working to make liberty, freedom, and democracy real for everyone. Selected winners will be featured on BTPM platforms and invited to record their essays for broadcast on BTPM NPR.
To enter the Contest, complete this form and submit an entry. All entries must be received by 5:00 pm EST, on May 15, 2026, to be eligible.
Optional mail or drop off entry form (PDF)
Contest Rules (PDF)
Entries can be dropped off at:
140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202
Entries can be mailed to:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263
New York State at 250: History in Our Backyard
New York State’s 250th commemoration seeks to highlight and commemorate the roles of New York’s citizens during the Revolutionary War and the subsequent 250 years of action toward the ideals of our nation’s founding principles. Through exhibitions, events, public programs, and publications, the 250th commemoration focuses on the revolutionary actions of New Yorkers and the ever-evolving process by which they have fought to bring the nation closer to its founding principles. Visit the NYS 250th Commemoration Commission website for information, events, and educator resources: https://nysm.nysed.gov/revolutionaryny250
The Association of Public Historians of New York State (APHNYS) has partnered with the Office of State History at the New York State Museum to produce the New York State 250th Commemoration Field Guide which provides suggested commemorative themes, ideas, and information to help planners at the local and regional level in all parts of the state.
View the New York State 250th Commemoration Field Guide Interpretive Themes: https://www.nysm.nysed.gov/sites/default/files/nys_250_commemoration_field_guide_a.pdf
Throughout the state, historic sites, museums, battlefields, and attractions are opening their doors for a variety of events highlighting the revolutionary actions of New Yorkers, the innovations of our best and brightest, unparalleled arts and culture, those who bravely fought for equality, the beauty of our state’s natural history, and much more.
Statewide events directory: https://nysm.nysed.gov/revolutionaryny250
