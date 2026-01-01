THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION was at once a war for independence, a war of conquest, a civil war, and a world war, fought by neighbors on American farms and between global powers an ocean or more away. It impacted millions from Vermont’s Green Mountains to the swamps of South Carolina, from Indian Country to the Iberian Peninsula. In defeating the British Empire and giving birth to a new nation, the American Revolution turned the world upside-down. Thirteen colonies on the Atlantic Coast united in rebellion, won their independence, and established a republic that still endures.

THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, is a six-part, twelve-hour series on America’s founding struggle, that presents the story of the men and women of the Revolutionary generation, their humanity in victory and defeat, and the crisis that they lived through. By weaving together accounts of American political leaders and their British counterparts with the perspectives of the so-called ordinary people who waged and witnessed war, The American Revolution is an expansive, evenhanded look at the virtues and the contradictions in the fight for independence and the birth of the United States.

Liberty & Legacy: Exploring the Revolution in Western New York

BTPM is excited to introduce a comprehensive educational initiative centered on the American Revolution. Building upon our established, award-winning digital series, Compact History, this project includes a series of all-new, short, impactful videos and accompanying curriculum designed for classroom use. Our goal is to amplify local stories while exploring the key themes of freedom, opportunity, democracy, empire, and union, as well as addressing enduring questions from the revolutionary era. We will host a series of teacher engagement events that are dynamic, varied, and meaningful, ensuring that educators can attend one or multiple sessions and still gain valuable insights from each. CTLE credits are available for educators who attend the events. Partnering with historians and museums, we will provide engaging content for students and teachers, fostering a deeper understanding of our region’s historical significance and diverse perspectives.