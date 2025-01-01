Writers Contest
Join the Fun!
Buffalo Toronto Public Media believes in encouraging children’s imagination, creativity, insight, and providing an audience for young storytellers. The BTPM PBS KIDS Writers Contest fosters children’s creativity by encouraging participants in grades K-3 to write and illustrate stories.
Storytelling, self-expression, self-confidence, and communication skills are foundational skills developed and introduced in this contest. Writing contests provide opportunities for children to share their stories with an audience and gain exposure to the ideas of deadlines, word count and subject matter boundaries. Creative writing helps power children’s brains and boosts results in other academic subjects including math, science, and languages.
This Contest is open to children who reside in all the Western New York counties in our viewing area (Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Allegany, Wyoming Genesee, Orleans), as well as Southern Ontario.
NEW THIS YEAR!
- The BTPM PBS KIDS Writers Contest is open to grades K-3 in Southern Ontario!
- The winners’ celebration in May 2025, will be live streamed for all friends and extended families to watch!
How the Contest Works
Children in grades kindergarten through third, from our Western New York and Southern Ontario viewing areas, are encouraged to write and illustrate stories and submit them to Buffalo Toronto Public Media, who will select winners and award prizes. The deadline for this year has passed.
Winners: There will be four (4) winners in each grade level, sixteen (16) total winners. Kindergarten – first place, second place, third place, and honorable mention; First Grade – first place, second place, third place, and honorable mention; Second Grade – first place, second place, third place, and honorable mention; Third Grade – first place, second place, third place, and honorable mention.
Prizing: Every child’s participation is recognized with a certificate. All 16 winning entries will each receive an Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet (approximate value: $132.00), Contest t-shirt, a book, PBS KIDS goodies, and their stories published on btpm.org and Buffalo Toronto Public Media social media platforms. Winners will be invited, along with their families and teachers, to a celebration to read their stories at our downtown Buffalo BTPM Studios in May 2025. The ceremony will also be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend in-person.
Educators!
We invite you to consider integrating the Contest into your school’s curricula, and/or offering special writing sessions for interested students. With that in mind, we’ve collected resources designed specifically for K-3 classrooms for your use in conjunction with the contest as well as information on the ways in which the Contest aligns with the New York State Common Core standards.
"It [The Contest] has given her the confidence and the belief that she can do great things and achieve her dream of being an author. I thought the whole process was easy. It was a wonderful experience for both of my students who entered."Julie G., Teacher
Families!
While providing a platform for children’s original stories, we also encourage parents and caregivers to help enter their children in the contest and encourage their child’s creativity, imagination, and illustrations. The BTPM PBS KIDS Writers Contest offers families time spent together building literacy and critical thinking skills. Our contest has provided a safe place for children to find their voice, discover the power of storytelling, and discover enjoyable and silly stories. The Contest gives children a boost of confidence when they are able to share their work.
"This contest has inspired my daughter and given her confidence that she is a writer. She loves writing now. Reading used to be a struggle, but after preparing for and reading her very own story to an audience, she has gained needed confidence in her reading abilities. The kindle was the perfect prize. She loves reading on it. This contest has done so much to transform her view of her reading & writing abilities. I am so grateful for this positive change."Rachel, Parent
