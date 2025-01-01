Join the Fun!

Buffalo Toronto Public Media believes in encouraging children’s imagination, creativity, insight, and providing an audience for young storytellers. The BTPM PBS KIDS Writers Contest fosters children’s creativity by encouraging participants in grades K-3 to write and illustrate stories.

Storytelling, self-expression, self-confidence, and communication skills are foundational skills developed and introduced in this contest. Writing contests provide opportunities for children to share their stories with an audience and gain exposure to the ideas of deadlines, word count and subject matter boundaries. Creative writing helps power children’s brains and boosts results in other academic subjects including math, science, and languages.

This Contest is open to children who reside in all the Western New York counties in our viewing area (Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Allegany, Wyoming Genesee, Orleans), as well as Southern Ontario.

