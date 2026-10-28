What Do Buffalo Voters Need to Know About the 11 Proposed City Charter Changes?
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Buffalo voters face decisions about the city’s future and the policies that affect working families. Larry Rubin, chair of Buffalo’s Charter Revision Commission, explains 11 proposed charter changes, including measures involving council vacancies, civilian police oversight, and public input. Then, Cori Marquis of the Working Families Party discusses candidate endorsements, year-round community organizing, and policy priorities such as housing, health care, childcare, and immigrant protections. These conversations explore how local government and political organizing can shape the communities we live in.