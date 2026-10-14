How Can Family Support Help People Rebuild Their Lives After Incarceration?
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How can families help people rebuild their lives after incarceration? Jon Monsalve joins Jay Moran to discuss the Osborne Association’s Kinship Reentry Housing Program in Buffalo, which provides financial assistance and support services to eligible families. Then, Dior Lindsay-Virgil discusses Osborne Buffalo’s efforts to keep families connected during incarceration through video visits, transportation assistance, and youth mentorship. Together, these conversations explore family reunification, successful reentry, and the support communities need to help people move forward.