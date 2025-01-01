Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Buffalo Toronto Public Media is committed to protecting your privacy. We recognize the importance of maintaining your trust and remain transparent about how we collect, use, and protect your information across all our Platforms — including our websites, mobile apps, email, SMS communications, social media channels, and other digital services operated by BTPM which link to this document. Our Privacy Policy is designed to help you understand how we collect, use and safeguard the information you provide to us and to assist you in making informed decisions when using these Platforms.

Information We Collect

BTPM collects both personal and non-personal information to provide you with meaningful content and to better serve our audience.

We may collect information in the following ways:



Information you voluntarily provide, such as when you donate, sign up for email newsletters or SMS updates, enter a contest or promotion, complete a survey, or contact us through our website, social media, or the apps.

such as when you donate, sign up for email newsletters or SMS updates, enter a contest or promotion, complete a survey, or contact us through our website, social media, or the apps. Automatically collected data through our websites, mobile applications, and emails, including but not limited to: IP address, browser type, device type, referral pages, interactions with digital content (such as email opens and link clicks), and usage patterns.

through our websites, mobile applications, and emails, including but not limited to: IP address, browser type, device type, referral pages, interactions with digital content (such as email opens and link clicks), and usage patterns. Cookies and similar technologies that allow us to personalize content, remember your preferences, understand how our services are used, and improve your experience.

that allow us to personalize content, remember your preferences, understand how our services are used, and improve your experience. Public interactions on social media, including likes, comments, shares, and other engagements with our official accounts on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, Bluesky, Substack, and Pinterest.

How We Use the Information

The information we collect is used to:



Provide, promote, and improve the content and services we offer through customization and fulfilling requests for information.

Communicate with you about programs, events, membership, fundraising, or station news, including via email and SMS, when you have opted in.

Analyze digital engagement to understand audience interests and improve our digital platforms.

Ensure the security and reliability of our websites, apps, and communications.

We may use third-party service providers to assist with communications, analytics, or platform functionality. These vendors are required to maintain the confidentiality of the information and are not permitted to use it for any other purpose.

Sharing of Information

Buffalo Toronto Public Media does not sell, rent, trade, or disclose your personal information to any third parties for marketing or commercial purposes.

In limited circumstances, we may share information:



With vendors or service providers who support our operations (i.e., email and SMS platforms, analytics providers, or customer service platforms).

When required by law, such as in response to legal process or law enforcement request.

With partners for research, reporting, or grant requirements, and only in aggregate or de-identified formats that do not identify individual users.

Community and Donor Support (formerly Membership)

Buffalo Toronto Public Media does not sell, rent, or trade its membership lists with political organizations. Buffalo Toronto Public Media does, upon occasion, exchange its membership list with like-minded not-for-profit organizations to collaborate on shared events or initiatives and reach new audiences. If you wish to be excluded from such exchanges, please notify Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s Community and Donor Support Department at 1-800-678-1873 (toll-free) or via our Support Portal.

When you become a Buffalo Toronto Public Media member, purchase tickets to a BTPM event, or sign-up for e-newsletters, your name, address, and email address are used to deliver the goods and services that you have requested. In addition, BTPM may use your name, address and email address for future membership requests and/or to deliver programming information and details about our stations.

Buffalo Toronto Public Media complies with the PCI-DSS (PCI compliant) rules and procedures of credit card security. Additionally, we do not store credit card information. Canadian contributions are processed in the same manner and taken at par. Use of BTPM PBS Passport, our video streaming service and member benefit, is subject to the PBS National Office’s privacy policy. For details about that policy, please visit their website.

International Users

Buffalo Toronto Public Media is based in the United States and adheres to U.S. data privacy laws. However, we also recognize and respect our international audience, particularly our Canadian viewers, listeners, and members.

If you are accessing our digital services from Canada, the European Union, or other regions with laws governing data collection and use differing from U.S. law, please be aware that your information may be transferred to, stored in, and processed in the United States. These data transfers are necessary for the provision of our services and are conducted in accordance with applicable privacy laws, including the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) in Canada.

By using our Platforms, you consent to the collection, use, and disclosure of your information as outlined in this policy, including the transfer of your information to the United States.

Your Choices

You have choices about how we communicate with you and how your information is used:



You may unsubscribe from emails or opt-out of SMS messaging at any time using the links or instructions provided in those messages.

You can manage cookie preferences through your browser settings. (For information on cookies and how to delete them, go to: www.aboutcookies.org.

You may contact us at any time to review, update, or request deletion of your personal information.

Security and Data Retention

We take reasonable steps to safeguard the personal information you provide, using administrative, technical, and physical security measures. We want you to feel confident using our Platforms; however, please note that no data transmission or storage can be guaranteed to be 100% secure. The measures in place are meant to help protect your information from loss, misuse, and alteration. We retain data only as long as necessary for the purposes for which it was collected or as required by applicable laws.

Public Areas

Some of our Platforms may allow you to enter text and information in open fields, such as comment sections and message boards. If you choose to participate in these public areas of the Platforms, please be aware that any information submitted through these public channels can be read, collected, or used by other users. Please use caution in disclosing personal information on our social media channels, in comment sections, or on open forums. Although we moderate

these Platforms to keep content appropriate, we are not responsible for the information you submit in these public areas or for other users’ actions with respect to that information.

Acceptance of this Policy

By using our websites, mobile apps, email or SMS communications, social media channels, or any other digital Platforms operated by BTPM, you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agree to the terms of the Privacy Policy. If you do not agree to the terms, please refrain from using our digital services.

Continued use of our digital platforms after changes to this Privacy Policy are posted will be deemed to your acceptance of those changes.