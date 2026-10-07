Can Financial Literacy and Homeownership Help Build Wealth in Buffalo?

How can Buffalo communities build greater financial stability and create pathways to economic opportunity? On this episode of What’s Next?, Chandra Redfern, CEO of the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, discusses the growing financial pressures facing working families, the importance of accessible community services, and the center’s upcoming Building a Way Forward event featuring economic empowerment advocate John Hope Bryant. Bryant joins the conversation to discuss financial literacy, credit scores, homeownership, and strategies for building wealth and strengthening communities.