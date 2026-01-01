Independent Producer Submission

Do you have a completed (or almost completed) program you’d like BTPM PBS to broadcast and/or stream on BTPM+?

BTPM PBS is proud to showcase many hours of independently produced content on our broadcast and streaming services. We are excited to work with the creative and passionate independent producers and filmmakers in Western New York and Southern Ontario.

BTPM PBS will consider locally produced content for inclusion in the BTPM PBS broadcast schedule and/or stream on BTPM+. Content offered for consideration should be relevant to our broadcast area or local issues and concerns and must be:



Free from any copyright claim. The producer must warrant to BTPM PBS that they have obtained clear and demonstrable broadcast and streaming clearances for talent, music, visual works and any other copyrighted content.

Free of any defamatory, indecent or obscene material.

At least 8 minutes in duration and no longer than 2 hours for a single program. A series will be accessed on a case-by-case basis.

The producer must secure all funding for the production. BTPM does not provide funding or help with finding funding.

BTPM can provide a letter of interest for a proposal that has at least a trailer produced.

Evaluation criteria include:



Alignment with BTPM PBS Mission - Engaging our communities through exploration and entertainment — everywhere

Uniqueness compared with other programs in our schedule

Style, production qualities and expertise, editorial craft.

Fairness, lack of bias, journalistic integrity

No cost to BTPM PBS

Availability of live streaming, on-demand streaming and other rights

Passes broadcast and streaming quality. Please review the deliverable list link below.

List of deliverable for independent producers (PDF)

Program evaluations are at the sole discretion of BTPM PBS staff. Other criteria may apply. Please allow for 4 – 6 weeks for a response.

Note: We will review program proposals and potentially write a letter of interest, if it aligns with our goals and mission, but we cannot offer any funding or production help.