How Can Music Education Change Lives, and What Stories Get Lost in the Headlines?
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Henri Muhammad discusses his lifelong commitment to music education, the impact he has made on thousands of students, and his October 16 benefit concert supporting the Muhammad School of Music. Then, Sara Kasen explores Thank You for Thinking of Me, a documentary about Diana Davis, her family, and the lasting consequences of Buffalo’s 2020 protests. Two conversations about the power of the arts, community, and the human stories behind the headlines.