Who Gets to Tell the Story of Buffalo’s East Side?

What does it mean to let a community tell its own story? Aitina Fareed-Cooke, Robin Lazzara, Ekaete Bailey, and Luqman Muhammad discuss Black Joy on the East Side, a community-led storytelling project documenting the people, organizations, creativity, and everyday experiences of Buffalo’s East Side. With more than 30 collaborators, the project aims to balance negative portrayals by highlighting the community’s strengths and allowing residents to define their own neighborhoods. They also discuss creative writing workshops, music, and an upcoming public celebration designed to bring residents together.