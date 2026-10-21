How Is Buffalo Working to Prevent Gun Violence and Keep Young People Safe?
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How can Buffalo prevent gun violence and create safer opportunities for young people? Dina Thompson, Max Anderson, and Megan McNally discuss Project RISE, a state-funded initiative that brings together 17 organizations to address the conditions contributing to violence. From mentoring and restorative practices to mental health services, workforce development, and youth programming, the conversation explores how community partnerships can make a difference. The guests also discuss reported program outcomes and the need for sustained investment in grassroots organizations working to build safer communities.