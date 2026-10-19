How Can Small Businesses Win Bigger Contracts and Help the Next Generation Build Resilience?
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How can small businesses access major contracting opportunities, and how can children learn to overcome challenges? Talia Johnson-Huff discusses the Training Day Conference and how minority-, women-, and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses can prepare for contracts, build partnerships, and grow. Then, author Duncan Kirkwood explores grit and resilience through his book, A Kids’ Book About Grit, and why helping children navigate setbacks can make a difference in their development.