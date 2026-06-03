Where the Money Go? Part III: What Has Changed?

In the final installment of What’s Next?’s three-part anniversary series marking four years since the May 14 Tops mass shooting, the focus shifts from promises to outcomes. The conversation examines whether the investments and commitments made after the tragedy have translated into meaningful change for Buffalo’s East Side. Topics include poverty, homeownership, employment, food access, mental health support, and the lasting effects of decades of disinvestment. Community leaders and residents also discuss the need for transparency, accountability, and coordinated efforts to address the systemic challenges facing the community.