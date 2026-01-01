I'Jaz Ja'ciel is an investigative reporter and a Buffalo, N.Y. native. She re-joined the Buffalo Toronto Public Media NPR newsroom in February 2026, having begun her career in journalism at BTPM NPR in 2019 as a weekend anchor. Ja'ciel later reported for Spectrum News 1 Buffalo and Investigative Post before.

Additionally, she serves as president of the National Association of Black Journalists’ Buffalo chapter, a title she has held since 2023.

Ja'ciel has received a number of recognitions for her work and community contributions, including the Changemakers 30 Under 30 Award, an Edward R. Murrow Award, and the Rising Star award at the InfoTech BETAs. A graduate of Buffalo State University, Ja'ciel earned a Bachelors of Arts in Journalism and Masters of Science in Data Science and Analytics.