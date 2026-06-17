What Can Africana Studies Teach Us About Juneteenth?

What does Juneteenth represent, and why has its significance grown in recent years? On this episode of What’s Next?, Dr. Marcus Watson, Associate Professor of Africana Studies at Buffalo State University, discusses the history of Juneteenth, its significance in the American story, and why understanding this history remains important today. The conversation also explores the cycles of racial progress and backlash throughout American history and the role education, culture, and community engagement can play in fostering greater understanding and healing.