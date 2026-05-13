What Does Accountability Look Like Four Years After May 14

As Buffalo approaches the fourth anniversary of the May 14 Tops mass shooting, this episode of What’s Next? centers on reflection, accountability, and community dialogue. The show begins with a panel discussion following a screening of 5/14: A Journey Here, Hope to Come, exploring Black history, economic inequities, community trust, and the ongoing challenges facing Buffalo’s East Side. Then, Jay Moran speaks with I’Jaz Ja’ceil to preview part one of the upcoming anniversary special from "What's Next?," highlighting the voices, stories, and one of the biggest questions still being asked four years later: where did the money promised to Buffalo’s East Side go?