From Celebration to Movement: Juneteenth Then & Now

Juneteenth has grown from a community celebration into a national holiday, but what happens when culture goes mainstream? This week on Group Chat, we explore the evolution of Juneteenth, from its growing presence in pop culture and corporate America to the deeper conversations about freedom, identity, and community. We also shine a spotlight on Buffalo’s historic 50th Juneteenth Celebration, discussing the legacy of the event, its impact on the community, and what freedom means in 2026.