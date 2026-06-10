What Can We Learn from One Survivor’s Journey to Healing?

For many men, conversations about trauma, abuse, and emotional well-being remain difficult due to stigma and societal expectations. On this episode of What’s Next? TaJuan Williams, author of Doscriosta, shares his personal journey as a survivor of childhood sexual abuse and discusses the challenges of overcoming addiction, incarceration, and unresolved trauma. The conversation explores men's mental health, the generational impact of toxic masculinity, and the importance of creating safe spaces where men can seek support and healing without shame.