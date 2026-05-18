What Is Being Done to Address Literacy Challenges in Western New York

Early literacy plays a critical role in a child’s long-term success, and organizations across Western New York are working to strengthen reading skills from an early age. On this episode of What’s Next?, Anne Ryan, Executive Director of Read to Succeed Buffalo, discusses the importance of teaching reading from birth through third grade and the impact of programs like Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. She also highlights the success of the Experience Corps tutoring program, where volunteers work one-on-one with students in Buffalo and Niagara Falls to help improve reading outcomes and build confidence.