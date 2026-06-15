How Can Juneteenth Inspire Action Beyond Celebration?

Juneteenth is more than a celebration of freedom. It is also an opportunity to reflect on the ongoing work of building stronger, more equitable communities. On this episode of What’s Next?, contributor Saladin Allah speaks with Charlynn Rivera of the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center and Danessia Scott-Warren of the Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope about social justice, community engagement, advocacy, and civic participation. The conversation explores the significance of Juneteenth, personal experiences with racial equity, the importance of self-care, and upcoming community events designed to educate, engage, and empower residents.