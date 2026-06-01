Where Did the Money Go? Part 2: Where Did (Or Didn’t) It Go?
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Part two of What’s Next?’s three-part anniversary series examining the aftermath of the May 14 Tops mass shooting focuses on the distribution and impact of millions of dollars raised to support Buffalo’s East Side. The episode explores questions surrounding transparency, accountability, and long-term community investment while examining how funding was distributed to recovery efforts in the years following the tragedy. Survivors and community members also reflect on the ongoing challenges of accessing promised mental health and financial support.