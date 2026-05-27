Where Did the Money Go? Part 1: How Can We Help?

In part one of a three-part anniversary series marking four years since the May 14 Tops mass shooting, What’s Next? examines the nearly 100 million dollars pledged to support Buffalo’s East Side and the families impacted by the tragedy. The episode explores how state and federal funding, corporate donations, and community fundraising efforts were distributed, while also examining the challenges survivors faced in receiving support and the lingering questions surrounding accountability and transparency. The conversation also looks at the emergency response efforts created after the shooting and the ongoing work to rebuild trust within the community.