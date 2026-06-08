How Is Western New York Addressing Gaps in Mental Health Care?

A new partnership between Jewish Family Services of Western New York and ECMC is helping individuals with serious mental illness and substance use challenges successfully transition from hospital care back into the community. On this episode of What’s Next?, we explore the Adult Critical Time Intervention (CTI) program and how it works to reduce homelessness, prevent rehospitalization, and connect individuals with essential services including housing, transportation, nutrition, and behavioral health treatment. The conversation also examines the importance of addressing social determinants of health and the role collaboration plays in supporting long-term recovery.