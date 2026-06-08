© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What’s Next?

How Is Western New York Addressing Gaps in Mental Health Care?

Published June 8, 2026 at 11:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 352" in white text. Then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "How is Western New York Addressing Gaps in Mental Health Care?", then a photo of Molly Carr and Katie Diebold with their names underneath.

A new partnership between Jewish Family Services of Western New York and ECMC is helping individuals with serious mental illness and substance use challenges successfully transition from hospital care back into the community. On this episode of What’s Next?, we explore the Adult Critical Time Intervention (CTI) program and how it works to reduce homelessness, prevent rehospitalization, and connect individuals with essential services including housing, transportation, nutrition, and behavioral health treatment. The conversation also examines the importance of addressing social determinants of health and the role collaboration plays in supporting long-term recovery.

What's Next? 2026
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes
  • Red and black image with text reading "What's Next? Anniversary Special: WHERE DID THE MONEY GO? $92,896,293.56 PART III: WHAT HAS CHANGED?
    Where the Money Go? Part III: What Has Changed?
    In the final installment of What’s Next?’s three-part anniversary series marking four years since the May 14 Tops mass shooting, the focus shifts from promises to outcomes.
  • Red and black image with text reading "What's Next? Anniversary Special: WHERE DID THE MONEY GO? $92,896,293.56 PART II: WHERE DID (OR DIDN'T) IT GO?"
    Where Did the Money Go? Part 2: Where Did (Or Didn’t) It Go?
    (CORRECTION) Part two of What’s Next?’s three-part anniversary series examining the aftermath of the May 14 Tops mass shooting focuses on the distribution and impact of millions of dollars raised to support Buffalo’s East Side.
  • Red and black image with text reading "What's Next? Anniversary Special: WHERE DID THE MONEY GO? $92,896,293.56 PART I: HOW CAN WE HELP?"
    Where Did the Money Go? Part 1: How Can We Help?
    In part one of a three-part anniversary series marking four years since the May 14 Tops mass shooting, What’s Next? examines the nearly 100 million dollars pledged to support Buffalo’s East Side and the families impacted by the tragedy.
  • Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 348" in white text. Then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "What Misconceptions Do People Have About Hospice Care", then a photo of Kelley Clem with her name underneath.
    What Misconceptions Do People Have About Hospice Care
    On this episode of What’s Next?, Kelley Clem of Hospice Buffalo and Palliative Care Buffalo explains the differences between the two forms of care and why early intervention can improve quality of life for patients living with chronic illness.
  • Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 347" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "What Is Being Done to Address Literacy Challenges in Western New York", then a photo of Anne Ryan with her name underneath.
    What Is Being Done to Address Literacy Challenges in Western New York
    On this episode of What’s Next?, Anne Ryan, Executive Director of Read to Succeed Buffalo, discusses the importance of teaching reading from birth through third grade and the impact of programs like Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
  • What Does Accountability Look Like Four Years After May 14
    As Buffalo approaches the fourth anniversary of the May 14 Tops mass shooting, this episode of What’s Next? centers on reflection, accountability, and community dialogue.
  • What Does Truth Be Told Reveal About Race and Inequality in Western New York
    In this special episode of What’s Next?, we revisit powerful conversations from Truth Be Told, Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s 12-part podcast series hosted by Wil Green exploring the lasting effects of systemic racism across Western New York.
  • What Does the Future of Local Farming Look Like in Western New York
    On this episode of What’s Next?, Executive Director Kristen Heltman-Weiss and Deputy Director Hamadi Ali.
  • Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 343" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "How Regina Barber Connects Science, Race, and Storytelling", then a photo of Regina Barber with her name underneath.
    How Regina Barber Connects Science, Race, and Storytelling
    Today on What’s Next?, we speak with Regina Barber, physicist and host of NPR’s Short Wave. Barber shares how her upbringing in a racially divided community and her love of Star Trek helped shape her path into science. The conversation also explores the ongoing challenges and progress around racial equity.
  • Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 342" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "What Does NYSDOT's Queen City Forawrd Plan Mean for the East Side", then photos of Taje Jenkins-Jones and Ryan Whalen with their names underneath.
    What Does NYSDOT’s Queen City Forward Plan Mean for the East Side
    Today on What’s Next?, we take a closer look at the future of the Kensington Expressway through the Queen City Forward initiative. We speak with Taje Jenkins-Jones and Ryan Whalen of the New York State Department of Transportation about how listening sessions are helping shape the process and why input from residents, especially those most impacted, is critical.