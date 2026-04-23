What Does NYSDOT’s Queen City Forward Plan Mean for the East Side

Today on What’s Next?, we take a closer look at the future of the Kensington Expressway through the Queen City Forward initiative. The effort is focused on reimagining the corridor by engaging community members in conversations about what comes next. We speak with Taje Jenkins-Jones and Ryan Whalen of the New York State Department of Transportation about how listening sessions are helping shape the process and why input from residents, especially those most impacted, is critical. They also discussed how the project could improve accessibility, neighborhood connections, and overall quality of life.