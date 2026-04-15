UB Law Report on Immigration Enforcement and Local Police Cooperation

A new report from the University at Buffalo School of Law examines the impact of cooperation between local agencies and federal immigration enforcement, highlighting concerns about human rights and community trust. In this episode of What’s Next?, we explore the findings of Ending Complicity: The Harms of State and Local Collusion with Federal Immigration Enforcement, including cases in Western New York that demonstrate the consequences of local involvement. The report also points to potential policy solutions, including the New York for All Act, and calls for clearer guidelines and stronger oversight.