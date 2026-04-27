© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What’s Next?

How Regina Barber Connects Science, Race, and Storytelling

Published April 27, 2026 at 11:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 343" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "How Regina Barber Connects Science, Race, and Storytelling", then a photo of Regina Barber with her name underneath.

Today on What’s Next?, we speak with Regina Barber, physicist and host of NPR’s Short Wave. Barber shares how her upbringing in a racially divided community and her love of Star Trek helped shape her path into science. She also discusses the importance of representation in media, the role of storytelling in science communication, and why making science more inclusive matters. The conversation also explores the ongoing challenges and progress around racial equity.

What's Next? 2026
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes
  • Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 342" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "What Does NYSDOT's Queen City Forawrd Plan Mean for the East Side", then photos of Taje Jenkins-Jones and Ryan Whalen with their names underneath.
    What Does NYSDOT’s Queen City Forward Plan Mean for the East Side
    Today on What’s Next?, we take a closer look at the future of the Kensington Expressway through the Queen City Forward initiative. We speak with Taje Jenkins-Jones and Ryan Whalen of the New York State Department of Transportation about how listening sessions are helping shape the process and why input from residents, especially those most impacted, is critical.
  • Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 341" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "Funding Challenges Facing SUNY Campuses in New York", then a photo of Fred Kowal with his name underneath.
    Funding Challenges Facing SUNY Campuses in New York
    SUNY campuses across New York are facing mounting financial challenges, with Buffalo State and SUNY Fredonia dealing with significant structural deficits. In this episode of What’s Next?, Fred Kowal, President of United University Professions, discusses the impact of past budget cuts, the current funding gap, and what it means for students and faculty.
  • Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 340" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "UB Law Report on Immigration Enforcement and Local Police Cooperation", then a photo of Paul Linden-Retek with his name underneath.
    UB Law Report on Immigration Enforcement and Local Police Cooperation
    A new report from the University at Buffalo School of Law examines the impact of cooperation between local agencies and federal immigration enforcement, highlighting concerns about human rights and community trust. In this episode of What’s Next?, we explore the findings of Ending Complicity: The Harms of State and Local Collusion with Federal Immigration Enforcement.
  • Producer’s Pick feat. Ben Hilligas, Jessica Bauer Walker, Sam Radford and Syntyia Taylor
    On this episode we highlight three conversations heard on previous episodes. We revisit conversations with Ben Hilligas, Jessica Bauer Walker, Sam Radford, and Syntyia Taylor.
  • Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 338" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "Addressing Trafficking and Supporting Women Survivots", then a photo of Kelly Diane Galloway with her name underneath.
    Addressing Trafficking and Supporting Women Survivors
    Human trafficking remains a hidden crisis impacting vulnerable communities across the country. In this episode of What’s Next?, Kelly Diane Galloway, founder of Project Mona’s House, shares her journey and the mission behind her organization.
  • Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 337" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "How Buffalo Organizations Are Building Career Pathways", then photos of LuAnne Brown and Asantewa Holley with their names underneath.
    How Buffalo Organizations Are Building Career Pathway
    On this episode of What’s Next?, Luanne Brown of the Buffalo Prenatal Perinatal Network and Asantewa Holley of the Northland Workforce Training Center discuss how their programs are helping individuals access job training, transportation, and family support services.
  • Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 336" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "Homeownership in 2026 Barrier Breakthroughs and the Path Forward", then photos of Takeysha Mudzingwa and Jim Ahrens with their names underneath.
    Homeownership in 2026 Barriers Breakthroughs and the Path Forward
    Buying a home in Buffalo is getting harder. Rising interest rates, low inventory, and higher loan amounts are putting pressure on first time buyers, especially working-class families and non-native English speakers. Takeysha Mudzingwa and Jim Ahrens from Five Star Bank break down what’s changed and share practical strategies to navigate credit, financing, and the path from pre-qualification to closing.
  • Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 335" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "Energy Efficiency Programs for Low Income Households", then a photo of Michael Casciano with his name underneath.
    Energy Efficiency Programs for Low Income Households in WNY
    NOCO President and CEO Michael Casciano discusses how the company is expanding energy efficiency programs to help low- to moderate-income households in Western New York reduce energy costs.
  • Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 334" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "Women in Power and the Path Forward", then photos of Karen King and Lisa Chimera with their names underneath.
    Women in Power and the Path Forward
    As Women’s History Month continues, this episode of What’s Next? focuses on leadership, representation, and the ongoing push for gender equity in government. The conversation also explores the challenges of balancing personal and professional responsibilities, along with efforts to address disparities in pay, representation, and mental health support.
  • Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 333" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "How Storytelling Connects Community and Academia", then photos of Mishuana Goeman and Aaron VanEvery with their names underneath.
    How Storytelling Connects Community and Academia
    The University at Buffalo’s Indigenous Studies Department is preparing for its annual Storytellers Conference, centered on the theme Life, Breath, Justice for Our Future. On this episode, Mishuana Goeman and Aaron VanEvery discuss the purpose and impact of the conference, highlighting the importance of storytelling, language, and intergenerational dialogue in Indigenous communities.