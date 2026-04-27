How Regina Barber Connects Science, Race, and Storytelling
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Today on What’s Next?, we speak with Regina Barber, physicist and host of NPR’s Short Wave. Barber shares how her upbringing in a racially divided community and her love of Star Trek helped shape her path into science. She also discusses the importance of representation in media, the role of storytelling in science communication, and why making science more inclusive matters. The conversation also explores the ongoing challenges and progress around racial equity.