What Does the Future of Local Farming Look Like in Western New York
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Providence Farm Collective is expanding its work across Western New York with new farming initiatives, increased food access efforts, and year round operations in Orchard Park. On this episode of What’s Next?, Executive Director Kristen Heltman-Weiss and Deputy Director Hamadi Ali discuss the organization’s growth, including its expanding farm store, community farming partnerships, and a new DEC grant supporting urban farmers who provide food for local pantries.