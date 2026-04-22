Funding Challenges Facing SUNY Campuses in New York

SUNY campuses across New York are facing mounting financial challenges, with Buffalo State and SUNY Fredonia dealing with significant structural deficits. In this episode of What’s Next?, Fred Kowal, President of United University Professions, discusses the impact of past budget cuts, the current funding gap, and what it means for students and faculty. He also highlights the importance of programs like the Educational Opportunity Program, which supports thousands of students each year, and calls for increased state investment to strengthen public higher education.