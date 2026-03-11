Honoring Women’s Voices on What’s Next

In recognition of Women’s History Month, this episode of What’s Next? revisits powerful conversations with women making a difference across Western New York. We begin with Sharon Sanford, founder of the Sadie Strong Project, who shares her journey as a breast cancer survivor and her mission to promote early detection, healthy living, and empowerment for women affected by breast cancer. We also hear from dietitian and nutritionist Rachel Laster as she discusses the challenges of maintaining New Year’s resolutions and the importance of sustainable, long term dietary habits.