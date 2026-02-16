Strengthening Minds, Strengthening Community

Chantele Campbell of BestSelf Behavioral Health joins What’s Next to discuss the importance of mental health in the Black community, addressing the impact of housing, workforce challenges, and other social determinants. She also highlights the role of open dialogue and Mental Health First Aid training in reducing stigma. We also hear from Kinya Baker, a registered social worker and educator participating in the upcoming Sankofa Conference, who shares her work supporting refugees and fostering empathetic conversations through Shade of Humanity Consulting. A conversation about mental wellness, empathy, and strengthening community connections.