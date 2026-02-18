Access, Advocacy, and Empowerment

On this episode of What’s Next, Bill O’Connell, the new Executive Director of Neighborhood Legal Services, discusses his path to the organization and the systemic challenges facing public benefits programs, along with his vision for expanding access to justice. We also continue our preview of the Sankofa Conference with Talia Johnson-Huff, founder of MWBE Constructors Inc. and creator of the Black Business Curriculum, who shares her mission to expand access to Black-owned businesses and empower entrepreneurs through knowledge sharing and legacy building. A conversation about justice, opportunity, and building stronger systems that serve the community.