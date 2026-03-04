The Nursing Home Funding Crisis

Western New York has lost eight not-for-profit nursing homes since 2014, with providers citing chronic Medicaid underfunding and daily losses of up to $150 per resident. As lawmakers debate the New York State budget, advocates are pushing for $750 million to stabilize nursing homes and prevent more closures. Sebrina Barrett of LeadingAge New York, Hadley Horrigan of Catholic Health, and Lisa Haglund of Heritage Ministries join What’s Next? for a conversation about funding, access to care, and what it means for families across the region.