Reclaiming Africa’s Story: Across Generations, Across the Diaspora

British journalist and historian Zeinab Badawi joins What’s Next to discuss her six-year project, The History of Africa, a sweeping 20-part series and companion book spanning 30 countries and centering African voices in the telling of the continent’s story. As the virtual guest speaker for the Sankofa Conference, she reflects on why reclaiming history matters now more than ever. We also hear from community builder Juweria Dahir and her son Gerbriel Sharif, a young historian, as they discuss remembering African history beyond narratives of struggle and strengthening connections across the diaspora.