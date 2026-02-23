© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What’s Next?

Reclaiming Africa’s Story: Across Generations, Across the Diaspora

Published February 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 326" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "Reclaiming Africa's Story: Across Generations, Across the Diaspora", then photos of Zeinab Badawi and Juweria Dahir with their names underneath.

British journalist and historian Zeinab Badawi joins What’s Next to discuss her six-year project, The History of Africa, a sweeping 20-part series and companion book spanning 30 countries and centering African voices in the telling of the continent’s story. As the virtual guest speaker for the Sankofa Conference, she reflects on why reclaiming history matters now more than ever. We also hear from community builder Juweria Dahir and her son Gerbriel Sharif, a young historian, as they discuss remembering African history beyond narratives of struggle and strengthening connections across the diaspora.

What's Next? 2026
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes
  • Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 325" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "Access, Advocacy, and Empowerment ", then photos of Bill O'Connell and Talia Johnson-Huff with their names underneath.
    Access, Advocacy, and Empowerment
    Bill O’Connell, the new Executive Director of Neighborhood Legal Services, discusses his path to the organization and the systemic challenges facing public benefits programs, along with his vision for expanding access to justice. We also continue our preview of the Sankofa Conference with Talia Johnson-Huff, founder of MWBE Constructors Inc. and creator of the Black Business Curriculum.
  • Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 324" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "Strengthening Minds, Strengthening Community", then photos of Chantele Campbell and Kinya Baker with their names underneath.
    Strengthening Minds, Strengthening Community
    Chantele Campbell of BestSelf Behavioral Health joins What’s Next to discuss the importance of mental health in the Black community, addressing the impact of housing, workforce challenges, and other social determinants. We also hear from Kinya Baker, a registered social worker and educator. A conversation about mental wellness, empathy, and strengthening community connections.
  • Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 323" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "Reclaiming History, Reclaiming Ourselves", then photos of Anthony Pierce and Selam Debs with their names underneath.
    Reclaiming History, Reclaiming Ourselves
    As Buffalo prepares for the Sankofa Conference, Anthony Pierce and Selam Debs join What’s Next for a conversation centered on culture, identity, and accountability. A conversation about learning from the past to build a more just future.
  • Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 322" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "Bridging Education and Community", then photos of Leanthony Freeman and Shantelle Patton with their names underneath.
    Bridging Education and Community
    Leanthony Freeman shares his journey from Buffalo to Atlanta and his vision to open a charter school in Buffalo by 2032. The conversation continues with conference host Shantelle Patton of the Brown Bag Minority Business Directory, who discusses the importance of self-reflection, community, and creating space for honest dialogue.
  • Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 321" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "Education, Health, and the Work Ahead", then photos of Ben Hilligas and Syntyia Taylor with their names underneath.
    Education, Health, and the Work Ahead
    The Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center marks 60 years of expanding access to education and job training for underserved communities. This episode brings you a conversation about access, equity, and empowering communities through education and care.
  • Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 320" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "Looking Back So We Can Move Forward", then a photo of LaGarrett King with his name underneath.
    Looking Back So We Can Move Forward
    Dr. LaGarrett King joins What’s Next to discuss the upcoming Sankofa Conference in Buffalo on February 28 and why history remains essential to shaping the future.
  • Roots, Healing, and Connection
    As Buffalo prepares for the first annual Sankofa Conference, Marcus Watson and Nubian Goddess join What’s Next to explore the relationship between continental Africans and African diasporans.
  • Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 317" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "Leading with Purpose: David Johnson on the Future of Buffalo Prep", then a photo of David Johnson with his name underneath.
    Leading with Purpose: David Johnson on the Future of Buffalo Prep
    Buffalo Prep has spent more than three decades expanding college access for underrepresented students across Western New York. Jay Moran sits down with David Johnson, the organization’s incoming Executive Director, to discuss Buffalo Prep’s mission, the systemic barriers students continue to face, and how long-term academic and mentoring support can change outcomes.
  • Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 316" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "Reflecting on Dr. King, Building Toward Sankofa", then photos of Faustenia Morrow & Rev. Ahmad Randall (left) and Rhonda Wilson (right) with their names underneath.
    Reflecting on Dr. King, Building Toward Sankofa
    As the community marks Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, this episode of What’s Next highlights the annual MLK Day of Service and the impact of service-driven leadership.
  • Producer’s Pick feat. A Tour of Providence Farm Collective, Charisma DuBois and Alicia Stark
    On this episode, we highlight three standout conversations. First, we return to our tour of the Providence Farm Collective. Then, we continue Ekua Mends-Aidoo’s conversation with Charisma DuBois of the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology. And we close out the episode with Alicia Stark from Child and Family Services.