Reclaiming History, Reclaiming Ourselves

As Buffalo prepares for the Sankofa Conference, Anthony Pierce and Selam Debs join What’s Next for a conversation centered on culture, identity, and accountability. Pierce reflects on his journey of self-discovery, his passion for African culture, and his role in the conference’s opening ceremony. Selam Debs, a Black Ethiopian anti racism educator based in Canada, discusses the shift in public interest in anti-racism work since 2020 and the responsibility of white allies to understand and confront their histories. A conversation about learning from the past to build a more just future.