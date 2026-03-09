How Neighborhood Centers Are Supporting Buffalo Families

Neighborhood centers have long supported families across Buffalo, but community needs are growing. On this episode of What’s Next?, Chandra Redfern, CEO of the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, discusses rising demand for services including food access, childcare support, and programs for older adults. She also shares how the organization is shifting to dignity centered food shares and how a new 1.2 million dollar grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation will expand respite care for caregivers.