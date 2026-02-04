Education, Health, and the Work Ahead

The Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center marks 60 years of expanding access to education and job training for underserved communities. Executive Director Ben Hilligas reflects on the center’s mission and impact in a conversation with Jay Moran. We also hear from Syntyia Taylor of Buffalo Black Nurses, who discusses the importance of representation, patient advocacy, and health education as she prepares to serve as a panelist at the upcoming Sankofa Conference. A conversation about access, equity, and empowering communities through education and care.