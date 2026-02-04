© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What’s Next?

Education, Health, and the Work Ahead

Published February 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM EST
Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 321" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "Education, Health, and the Work Ahead", then photos of Ben Hilligas and Syntyia Taylor with their names underneath.

The Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center marks 60 years of expanding access to education and job training for underserved communities. Executive Director Ben Hilligas reflects on the center’s mission and impact in a conversation with Jay Moran. We also hear from Syntyia Taylor of Buffalo Black Nurses, who discusses the importance of representation, patient advocacy, and health education as she prepares to serve as a panelist at the upcoming Sankofa Conference. A conversation about access, equity, and empowering communities through education and care.

What's Next? 2026
Latest Episodes
  • Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 320" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "Looking Back So We Can Move Forward", then a photo of LaGarrett King with his name underneath.
    Looking Back So We Can Move Forward
    Dr. LaGarrett King joins What’s Next to discuss the upcoming Sankofa Conference in Buffalo on February 28 and why history remains essential to shaping the future.
  • Roots, Healing, and Connection
    As Buffalo prepares for the first annual Sankofa Conference, Marcus Watson and Nubian Goddess join What’s Next to explore the relationship between continental Africans and African diasporans.
  • Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 317" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "Leading with Purpose: David Johnson on the Future of Buffalo Prep", then a photo of David Johnson with his name underneath.
    Leading with Purpose: David Johnson on the Future of Buffalo Prep
    Buffalo Prep has spent more than three decades expanding college access for underrepresented students across Western New York. Jay Moran sits down with David Johnson, the organization’s incoming Executive Director, to discuss Buffalo Prep’s mission, the systemic barriers students continue to face, and how long-term academic and mentoring support can change outcomes.
  • Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 316" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "Reflecting on Dr. King, Building Toward Sankofa", then photos of Faustenia Morrow & Rev. Ahmad Randall (left) and Rhonda Wilson (right) with their names underneath.
    Reflecting on Dr. King, Building Toward Sankofa
    As the community marks Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, this episode of What’s Next highlights the annual MLK Day of Service and the impact of service-driven leadership.
  • Producer’s Pick feat. A Tour of Providence Farm Collective, Charisma DuBois and Alicia Stark
    On this episode, we highlight three standout conversations. First, we return to our tour of the Providence Farm Collective. Then, we continue Ekua Mends-Aidoo’s conversation with Charisma DuBois of the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology. And we close out the episode with Alicia Stark from Child and Family Services.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "A LEGACY REBUILT" in white text and "RENEWING THE AFRICAN AMERICAN CULTURAL CENTER #314" in black text over the red and then an african image on the right over the black.
    A Legacy Rebuilt: Renewing the African American Cultural Center
    The African American Cultural Center has completed phase one of its renovation, marking a major moment for this historic East Side institution. Interim dance and drum director Robin Hibbert, Board Chairwoman Thembi Duncan, and Executive Director Leah Angel Daniels join Jay Moran to discuss the challenges of rebuilding, the community’s response, and what lies ahead as the center prepares for new programs and its upcoming Kwanzaa celebration.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "TDIGITIZING HISTORY:" and "#308" in black text over the red and "A SMITHSONIAN-BUFFALO COLLABORATION" in white text over the black.
    Digitizing History: A Smithsonian–Buffalo Collaboration
    The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture is partnering with Buffalo’s Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor to preserve local stories and family histories. In this episode, Dr. Doretha Williams shares an update on the community curation project and why documenting everyday lives matters.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "#312" in black text over the red and . white text reading "REFUGEES, FAMILIES AND THE POWER OF SUPPORT" over the black. photos of the episode's guests at the bottom of the image.
    Refugees, Families, and the Power of Support
    On this episode of What’s Next?, we explore two ways Western New York communities are responding to need and opportunity. We are joined by Jennifer Rizzo Choi, Executive Director of the International Institute of Buffalo, and Alicia Stark of Child and Family Services.
  • Background from left to right: red, then a vertical, thick white stripe in the middle, then black. from left to right: WN logo in the top corner, "BUILDING BUFFALO'S NEXT CHAPTER" in white text and "#310" in black text over the red and, then photos of Dr. Marie Cannon and Trini Ross at the bottom right corner of the image over the black.
    Building Buffalo’s Next Chapter
    Mayor elect Sean Ryan begins building his new administration, and co-chairs Dr. Marie Cannon and Trini Ross join us to discuss the work behind the transition. We explore the key issues shaping Buffalo’s future, including housing, public safety, and financial stability, and how Ryan’s vision aims to address long standing inequities with fresh, community driven solutions.
  • Gardens, Pride, and the Power of Local Leadership
    This week on What’s Next? we highlight two organizations strengthening connection, access, and belonging across Western New York: Grassroots Gardens Western New York and Niagara Pride.