Bridging Education and Community

Leanthony Freeman joins What’s Next to share his journey from Buffalo to Atlanta and his vision to open a charter school in Buffalo by 2032. Freeman will also be a panelist at the upcoming Sankofa Conference. The conversation continues with conference host Shantelle Patton of the Brown Bag Minority Business Directory, who discusses the importance of self-reflection, community, and creating space for honest dialogue. An episode focused on education, purpose, and building stronger communities.