Beyond Punishment: Rethinking School Discipline

The New York Attorney General’s investigation into suspension practices in the Buffalo Public School system confirmed what many families have long raised as concerns. Black students are six times more likely to be suspended than white students, and Latino students four times more likely. The findings led to an Assurance of Discontinuance agreement requiring reforms, including a shift toward restorative practices, greater transparency, and oversight from an independent monitor and district ombudsman. Education advocate Jessica Bauer Walker and community leader Sam Radford join What’s Next? to discuss what this agreement means for students, parents, and the future of accountability in Buffalo schools.