The Sankofa Vision
Ways To Subscribe
Emmanuel Kulu, founder of the Ancient African Antiquities Research Institute of America and creator of the Sankofa Conference, joins What’s Next to discuss this year’s theme, Know Thyself: A Call to the Diaspora. As the conference approaches, Kulu reflects on the importance of historical awareness, cultural identity, and reconnecting across the African diaspora. A conversation about knowledge, self-discovery, and the responsibility to understand who we are in order to shape where we are going.