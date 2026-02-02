Looking Back So We Can Move Forward

Dr. LaGarrett King joins What’s Next to discuss the upcoming Sankofa Conference in Buffalo on February 28 and why history remains essential to shaping the future. As Black History Month marks its 100th year, he reflects on the challenges facing Black history education, from book bans to shifting policies, and shares personal stories rooted in his family’s history in Henderson, Texas. A conversation about memory, education, and the role communities play in preserving truth.