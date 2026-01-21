Leading with Purpose: David Johnson on the Future of Buffalo Prep

Buffalo Prep has spent more than three decades expanding college access for underrepresented students across Western New York. On this episode of What’s Next?, Jay Moran sits down with David Johnson, the organization’s incoming Executive Director, to discuss Buffalo Prep’s mission, the systemic barriers students continue to face, and how long-term academic and mentoring support can change outcomes. Johnson also reflects on his own journey, and the role mentorship has played in shaping his leadership.