Reflecting on Dr. King, Building Toward Sankofa

As the community marks Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, this episode of What’s Next highlights the annual MLK Day of Service and the impact of service-driven leadership. Faustenia Morrow and Reverend Ahmad Randall of Elim Christian Fellowship reflect on Dr. King’s legacy and the power of community action. We also hear from Rhonda Wilson, president of Buffalo Black Nurses, as she previews the upcoming Sankofa Conference and the organization’s work in advancing health and community care.