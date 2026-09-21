How Is Environmental Contamination Affecting Niagara Falls Communities?
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What happens when decades of industrial development leave behind environmental contamination that continues to affect communities? On this episode of What’s Next?, Christen Civiletto discusses the toxic history of Niagara Falls, the ongoing concerns surrounding Love Canal and other contaminated sites, and the potential impact on public health. The conversation also explores environmental justice, health disparities, corporate accountability, and the need for stronger government action.