What Does 50 Years of Community Service Look Like at the Belle Center?

The Belle Center has been a part of Buffalo’s West Side for 50 years. Today, the 56,000-square-foot community hub provides childcare, youth and senior programs, workforce development, a food pantry, recreation and more. On this episode of What’s Next?, Executive Director Lucy Candelario discusses how the center has evolved alongside a changing neighborhood, the growing needs she sees in the community, and the partnerships helping the Belle Center connect residents with resources. We’ll also take a tour of the Belle Center to see the space and programs firsthand.