What Happens When Medicaid Rules Change? Or What Will Medicaid Cuts Mean for Western New York?

One year after the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill, changes to Medicaid and SNAP are creating new challenges for families, healthcare providers, and communities. Liz Pancotti of the Groundwork Collaborative breaks down the national economic and policy impact. Then, Bridget Bartolone of SNAPCAP, Joanne Hafner of Neighborhood Health Center, and Nora Suric of the Health Foundation of Western and Central New York discuss what those changes could mean for people across Western New York and how local organizations are preparing.