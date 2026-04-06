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What’s Next?

How Buffalo Organizations Are Building Career Pathway

Published April 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM EDT
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Red background with a thick black stripe in the middle. In the top corner is "EPISODE 337" in white text. then, centered from top to bottom, is: What's Next? logo, "How Buffalo Organizations Are Building Career Pathways", then photos of LuAnne Brown and Asantewa Holley with their names underneath.

Buffalo organizations are coming together to connect families with career opportunities and critical support services at the upcoming Strong Families, Strong Futures Workforce Development Expo. On this episode of What’s Next?, Luanne Brown of the Buffalo Prenatal Perinatal Network and Asantewa Holley of the Northland Workforce Training Center discuss how their programs are helping individuals access job training, transportation, and family support services. They also highlight the importance of wraparound care, employer partnerships, and meeting community needs with empathy and intention.

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