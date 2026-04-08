Addressing Trafficking and Supporting Women Survivors

Human trafficking remains a hidden crisis impacting vulnerable communities across the country. In this episode of What’s Next?, Kelly Diane Galloway, founder of Project Mona’s House, shares her journey and the mission behind her organization. She discusses the challenges survivors face, including language barriers and lack of documentation, and the importance of education and legislation in addressing trafficking. Galloway also highlights the organization’s two-year residential program, which helps women rebuild their lives with a focus on stability and independence, and her work on a state task force addressing the disproportionate impact of trafficking on Black, Indigenous, and women of color.