Women in Power and the Path Forward

As Women’s History Month continues, this episode of What’s Next? focuses on leadership, representation, and the ongoing push for gender equity in government. Karen King of the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women and Deputy County Executive Lisa Chimera join Jay Moran to discuss the lack of gender parity in elected office, the importance of mentorship and community engagement, and the need for intentional leadership to support women. The conversation also explores the challenges of balancing personal and professional responsibilities, along with efforts to address disparities in pay, representation, and mental health support.