How Storytelling Connects Community and Academia

The University at Buffalo’s Indigenous Studies Department is preparing for its annual Storytellers Conference, centered on the theme Life, Breath, Justice for Our Future. On this episode of What’s Next?, Mishuana Goeman and Aaron VanEvery discuss the purpose and impact of the conference, highlighting the importance of storytelling, language, and intergenerational dialogue in Indigenous communities. They also reflect on the role of storytelling in bridging academia and community, while shaping identity and preserving culture.